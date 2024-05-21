The 2024 Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Tarkio High School gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m., followed by the meeting and honored classes.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank, both in Tarkio. The price will be $24.00 per plate.

The caterer will provide a choice of two meats (beef short ribs and chicken marsala). You will need to RSVP with the number attending, the year that you graduated and your choice of meat. Call or text Mary Ann Hull at 660-744-4049 or Teresa Shaw at 660-582-7982. If you would like to pay by Venmo or mail, contact one of the above for information.