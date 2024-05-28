Class of 2024

Kendal Straub, Collin Hedlund, Trent Kingery, and Jasey Smith are now Fairfax High School Alumni Association members. Their initiation included dressing up as characters of Alice in Wonderland and performing at local businesses. (Marisa Hedlund photo)

Sweeping Main Street

As a part of Fairfax Alumni Association tradition, Jasey Smith, Kendal Straub, and Trent Kingery swept Main Street Friday, May 17. Collin Hedlund was at the state track meet and is not pictured.

Class of 1964

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1964 who attended the 104th Fairfax Alumni Banquet held Friday, May 17, 2024, were Susie Roberts, Cheryl Chastain, and David Wasserfallen.

Class of 1974

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1974 who attended the alumni banquet May 17, 2024, were, from left to right: front row – Nita Harmes, Kathleen Smith, Rita Knierim, Jane Conard, Roseann Nemyer, Larry Deatz, and Jan Pyeatt; and back row – Terry Young, Robin Whittington, Karen Easley, LaRae Polk, Ricky Moses, Leland Hall, and Dick Umbarger.

Class of 1984

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 1984 who attended the alumni banquet May 17, 2024, were, from left to right: front row – Jon Erwin, Kevin Bolton, Sean McGuire, and Don Cleveland; and back row – Theresa Franken, Jennie Thomson, Kelly Parshall, and Leigh Ann Lawrence.

Class of 2004

Crystal Woodring was the on-ly member of the Fairfax High School Class of 2004 who attended the 104th Fairfax Alumni Banquet May 17, 2024. The 105th banquet has been scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025.

Class of 2014

Members of the Fairfax High School Class of 2014 who attended the alumni banquet May 17, 2024, were, from left to right: front row – Alyssa Rohlfsen, Bridgett Stoner, and Keifer Nemyer; and back row – Baylee Ray, Katie Beck, Boo Leseberg, and Brooklynn Baughman.