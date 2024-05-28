The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 25, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/E-911 Director, was present for a bid opening for labor to remodel the 911 office. TQC – True Quality Construction submitted the only bid. Total labor for the project excluding electrical was $67,771.95. The county will provide all materials needed for the project scope of work. A bid bond and certificate of insurance for the project will be required and the cost of providing it will be added to the overall bid. Presiding Commissioner Livengood made a motion to draw up a scope of work and contract for review by Mr. True and if he agrees to the terms to approve the total bid for labor. The commissioners voted to accept the bid.

Director Wiley and the commissioners reviewed details of the project and timeline for completion no later than December 31, 2024.

Director Wiley went over details of the hazard mitigation review and updated the commissioners on agenda items that will be covered at today’s meeting in Tarkio.

Clerk Taylor reminded the commission that the county property inspection needed to be completed and requested that over the next few weeks they tour and inspect all county property.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 2, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was attending the annual Missouri Employment Conference.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission signed the following proclamation in remembrance of Shirley Beck, former Atchison County Assessor.

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS Atchison County has lost an outstanding co-worker and citizen in the death of Shirley Beck, former Atchison County Assessor, and

WHEREAS on behalf of Atchison County, we wish to record our deep sorrow over the passing of Shirley Beck on May 1, 2024, and

WHEREAS Shirley Beck was elected to the position of Assessor on November 6,1984, where she served the citizens of Atchison County until 1988, and

WHEREAS Our county is grateful for her many contributions and work ethic, and

NOW THEREFORE, IN RECOGNITION OF Shirley Beck’s contributions to our county and its citizens, we hereby express our deep appreciation for her service to our county and extend to her family our sincere sympathy upon her passing.

Atchison County Commission

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

April 2024: Personal Property – Additions to the tax books were: 2023, $5,558.56; 2022, $1,406.13; 2021, $462.48. Abatements to the tax books were: 2023, $117.87. There were no additions to or abatements from the tax books for real estate or ag rock.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring and Marvin Cooper and Troy LaHue with the Mill Creek/Nishnabotna Drainage District met with the commission to discuss adding a section of county roads 426 and 427 along a section of Golden Avenue and 207th Street to the CART Program since the drainage pumps have been relocated following the flood and the repair of the levee. Supervisor Woodring stated that there will be more work on the seep berm and that is why the county has been holding off doing any additional work in the area. Since the road is an access point to a conservation area, they felt the best way to move forward was to contact Blaine Adams at the St. Joseph Department of Conservation headquarters to see if they will assist with offsetting the cost of the rock needed. Troy LaHue will contact Mr. Adams.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.