The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting May 21, 2024. The meeting was called to order by Debra Wyatt, alderman, at 6:33 p.m. Others in attendance were: Kamron Woodring and Tristan Ray, aldermen; Christy Stevens, City Clerk; and John Brown, Water Superintendent.

The tentative agenda was approved.

The aldermen approved the regular minutes of April 17, 2024, and accounts payable.

New Business

Christy Stevens, City Clerk, reported the new park scoreboard was added to the city’s insurance.

John Brown mentioned rain is starting to wash away some material at the baseball field.

Staff Reports

Terry Miller, City Treasurer, submitted that all accounts are in balance.

John Brown, Water Superintendent, shared that area families are wanting to put memorial benches in the city park. The council would like to create a list of other memorial ideas to put around the park.

Water meter batteries are starting to die. John wants to know if the council would like to buy all new batteries at once or order a little at a time.

The pH levels in the lagoons will not stay down. John has looked into an LG sonic industrial line to keep the algae from growing.

Street repair bids have been given for the city and they are above budget. The council will decide what to repair first at the next meeting.

A follow up meeting has been scheduled for June 5, 2024, to discuss answers to questions the council has.

Christy Stevens, City Clerk, reported Sqrl Holdings has a new owner and property will be cleaned up soon.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 pm.

The next meeting will be June 19, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.