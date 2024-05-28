The First Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri, will host a women’s conference this Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. All women are invited to this free event, “Mountain Movers – Pray With A Passion.” First Christian Church is located at 501 S. Market.

The event will begin Friday night with dinner at 5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:00 p.m.) There will be a time of worship and a session.

The doors will open Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and brunch will be served at 10:00 a.m. Christy Hoagland will lead worship, Pastor Kailea Nauman will lead a breakout session, and Sarah Montgomery will lead a session. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. The conference will close at 3:30 p.m.

Worship will also feature Pastor Devon and Mikaela Sons and Pastor Richard Boettner.

David and Sarah Montgomery, Mound City, Missouri, have been married 40 years. They have raised four boys who are now grown with families of their own. They attend their son’s church, Current Church, in St. Joseph.

They love the Lord and are faithful to prayer. They gave Pastor Kailea Nauman her first opportunity to give her testimony in Mound City publicly at an event they hosted at the local churches and the Mound City Theatre that was called Encounter. We will be so blessed to hear what the Lord will bring through them.

Christy is a singer, songwriter and worship leader. She has a Certificate in Worship Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and has had the opportunity to lead worship in jails, prisons, conferences, church services, revivals and more. Christy began writing music in 2016 using the Word of God. Many of her own songs have come from personal experiences and lessons the Lord has taught her. Christy and her husband, James attend The Church of Living Water in Central Missouri. Christy and James have been married since June 1993 and have two grown sons and two granddaughters. She has released two albums, “Sing for the King” and “Songs of the Heart,” a single, “Freedom,” and is still writing.