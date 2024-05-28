The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 21, 2024, by Vito and Lorene Strano to Vito and Lorene Strano, Co-Trustees of the Vito and Lorene Strano Joint Self Declaration Trust for land in Section 21, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed May 22, 2024, by Anthony and Carla Musch to The Musch Family Irrevocable Trust for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed May 22, 2024, by First Option Bank, Trustee of The Musch Family Irrevocable Trust, to Harry and Lynda Properties, LLC, for land in Section 27, Township 66 ,Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 22, 2024, by Titus Rief to Ryan Knight and Gina Quinones for Lots 5 and 6, Block 4, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 23, 2024, by Debra Henning to Jacob Stenzel for land in Section 33, Township 67, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed May 23, 2024, by Steven Stenzel, Trustee of the Steven Stenzel Revocable Trust, to Jacob Stenzel for land in Section 33, Township 67, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.