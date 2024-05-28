The Linden Christian Church will hold its annual Cowboy Church service Sunday, June 2, 2024. Sunday School is at 9:00 a.m., with church meetin’ at 10:00 a.m.

Cowboys, cowgirls, everyone country at heart, and horse riders are welcome. There will be hay bales fer sittin’ or bring your own lawn chair for the meetin’ (outdoors, weather permittin’). Chuckwagon chow, trail ride and fun games will follow the preachin’.

The church is located at 17191 165th Street, Rock Port, Missouri. For more information contact Tony McKenney at 660-744-4042.