The Rock Port R-II Elementary performed “Rockin’ America.” Tuesday, May 21, 2024, as they performed “Rockin’ America.” The group is pictured with Mrs. Lynn Hunter, who is retiring.

Archer Meyerkorth had a speaking part during “Rock ‘N’ Roll Is Born.” Also pictured is Jaxson Hale. (JR Chaney photos)

Malachi Davis had a speaking part during “Rockin’ The Stadium!”

Elaina Kroeger performed a piano solo and played “On the Levee,” “Camptown Races,” and “Swimming Under Water.”

The group performed the song “Rockin’ America.”

Speakers for “Rock ‘N’ Roll Is Born” were Archer Meyerkorth, Lincoln Jackson, Kenni Davis, and Jaxson Hale. Jadyn Jakub was a soloist.

Isaac Dougherty performed a piano solo and played "The Bird Bath" and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Speakers during “Rockin’ The Stadium!” were Maeve Roup, Clara Hays, Malachi Davis, and Jadyn Jakub. Soloist was Harper Wood.

The program closed with “Rockin’ The Stadium!” Speakers were Zeke Gebhards, Briar Daugherty, and Chord Christians.

Performers included the following:

Sixth grade – Dawson Baker, Chord Christians, Aleyda Clodfelter, Maya Clodfelter, Briar Daugherty, Kenni Davis, Malachi Davis, Zeke Gebhards, Cooper Gibson, Greyson Gordon, Jaxson Hale, Clara Hays, Lincoln Jackson, Jadyn Jakub, Archer Meyerkorth, Jovie Millsap, Paisley Moore, Maeve Roup, Avery Schomburg, Ryan Sharpless, Jolie Steuer, and Harper Wood

Fifth grade – Jack Bailey, Damian Barth, Deveni Barth, Locke Chaney, Taylor Cook, Joci Culp, Noah Davis, Isaac Dougherty, Kambrie Driskell, Ali Ellis, Alex Gibson, Mason Hale, Caisyn Hall, Emily Herrington, Jackson Hogue, Ethan Hunter, Elaina Kroeger, Anthony Masonbrink, Rogan McCown, Andy Meyerkorth, Kaden Perry, Emma Roberts, Harper Roup, Lane Seeley, Nella Steuter, Cy Vogler, Kipton Waigand, Tara Wamsley, and Colton Zach

Fourth grade – Hudson Adams, Austin Alexander, Ryker Gibson, Mason Gubser, Jarrett Jackson, Jagger Jones, Frank Kroeger, Kamryn Lair, Ashyr Lloyd, Jossalyn McRaven, Bertie Meyerkorth, Eli Meyerkorth, Abilene Moore, Kinsley Nuckolls, Lucy Ottmann, Adalyn Pemberton, Zepplin Roup, Michelle Rouse, Nash Schomburg, Greyson Sperber, Raelynn Stoner, Grant Unruh, and Gage Werner