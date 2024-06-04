Miss Rodeo Missouri Jordon Todd

Put on your boots and chaps and cowboy hats and saddle up for the 30th annual Tarkio Rodeo. Sanctioned by the PRCA Great Lakes & Prairie & Bad Lands Circuits, this fun-filled event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, at the Tarkio Rodeo Grounds, located just south of the Hwy. 136 and 1st Street intersection.

Admission is free for youth preschool age and younger, $10 for youth 12 and under, and $15 for adults. Tickets are now on sale at the Atchison County Mail offices at 300 S. Main in Rock Port (Monday-Friday, 8:00-12:00 and 1:00-5:00) and 420 Main Street in Tarkio (the Oswald Crow Insurance building, Wednesday-Friday, 9:00-5:00 as available). If you buy the tickets ahead of time, the prices are $12 for adults and $8 for youth. Only cash will be accepted at these two newspaper locations, but sales at the rodeo will now include cash and card.

Mutton Bustin’ sign-up will begin at 6:00 p.m. Other entertainment will include the Broken Spoke Clydesdales and rodeo entertainer Dalton Morris. Announcer is Chris Pyle and the stock contractor is Silver Creek Rodeo Company. This year’s Tarkio Rodeo Queens are Miss Rodeo Missouri Jordon Todd, Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri Jacie Jost, and Miss Rodeo Kentucky Zoey Norris.

Rodeo weekend in Tarkio is a major event that includes a number of activities in addition to the rodeo:

BICYCLE RODEO

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department, is sponsoring a Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 8, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot on Main Street in Tarkio. Children are invited to bring their bicycles and take part in a bike check, where their brakes, tires, handlebars, chains, etc. will be checked, and an obstacle course, where they will learn proper hand signals and bicycle rules of the road. A free helmet will be given to each child who participates.

FUZZY’S RODEO RIDE

Joy and Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp are once again hosting their Rodeo Ride. Riders will meet at the Clapps’ home northeast of Tarkio (27081 160th Street). Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 8, everyone will ride their horses and mules or wagons to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to stay Friday and Saturday nights. All riders and wagons are welcome.

CAR SHOW

The SloRollers Car Club and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce are once again sponsoring the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. It will be held in Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio (3rd and Broad streets) Saturday, June 8. Registration for vehicles will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the show continuing through 12:00 noon and the judging will follow. The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. and each car show participant will be directed to a line-up position. Trophies for the car show will be presented at the conclusion of the parade in Niedermeyer Park.

BBQ

The Atchison County University of Missouri Extension is holding a barbecue in the shelter house at Niedermeyer Park during the car show on Saturday, June 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until the food is gone. Free will donations will be accepted.

TARKIO RODEO PARADE

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will take place on Main Street Saturday, June 8, at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and watch or participate if you want. Registration and lineup for parade participants begins at 12:15 p.m. at 9th and Elm streets or pre-register by calling Rhonda Riley at 660-623-4938. Businesses, churches, organizations, horseback riders and wagon owners, tractor drivers, classic car owners, and rodeo fans are encouraged to deck themselves and their entries out and join the fun.

TARKIO RODEO

ENTERTAINMENT

Silver Creek Rodeo Company

The Silver Creek Rodeo Com-pany will once again be providing livestock and producing the 2024 Tarkio Rodeo. Company owners Randy and Amber Schmutz have been in the event production business for over 25 years, but it goes much deeper than that. Since 1993, Randy and Amber have worked side by side as a PRCA announcer and music director at some of the largest rodeos in the industry. Their children, Cade, Conner and Calli, represent five generations of rodeo heritage and tradition. Amber’s family produced rodeos in Montana and the northwest as far back as the 1940s.

Randy and Amber were both very successful inside the rodeo arena as contestants having qualified for several regional rodeo finals in bull riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. And for 15 years, they were one of the most recognized breeders in the bucking bull industry with bulls from the XS Ranch breeding program featured at both the PBR World Finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Amber competed twice at the College National Finals Rodeo in barrel racing and was a member of the National Champion Women’s team from Montana State University in Bozeman. Amber is a past Miss Rodeo Montana and runner-up to Miss Rodeo America. Randy has enjoyed a tremendous career behind the microphone announcing coast to coast and was selected to announce four different PRCA Circuit Finals around 20 different times. Randy has also announced The American Rodeo (Arlington, Texas) since its inception in 2014. Rodeo runs deep in the Schmutz family.

Since its inception in 2013, Silver Creek Rodeo livestock has been featured annually at the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma, and also at the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Silver Creek Rodeo Company is also the primary stock contractor for the Livingston Roundup PRCA Rodeo. With ranches headquartered in Stephenville, Texas, and Arlee, Montana, Silver Creek Rodeo Company enjoys producing rodeos, bull ridings and western lifestyle events all over the country. “Rodeo . . . It’s What We Do.”

Rodeo Announcer Chris Pyle

This year’s Tarkio Rodeo announcer is professional rodeo/bull riding announcer Chris Pyle. Chris has been involved in rodeo and bull riding for most of his life. His grandfather took him to his first rodeo as an 11-year-old and after entering to compete in the junior bareback and bull riding, he was hooked. From there, Chris went on to claim three Missouri State High School bull riding championships. The early success allowed Chris to earn a scholarship to compete on a college team to further his education and continue to pursue his love of bull riding. After 15 years of riding, reaching the professional level, it was the injuries that finally took a toll. While recovering from one injury that required surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff a friend asked him to step in and announce a bull riding event. Following that night, Chris realized this was a perfect way to be involved in a sport that he loved and decided he would continue to ride and develop his announcing skills. With time the focus shifted to announcing. Since then Chris has received numerous Finals Announcer and Announcer of the Year awards.

Rodeo Entertainer Dalton Morris

The dream Dalton Morris had as a three year old is the same one today and he has made into a lifestyle. He dressed up, put the makeup on, and walked into his first arena and has never looked back. Since that time, Dalton has performed in the U.S., Canada and Saudi Arabia and has performed at several rodeo finals including the PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals. In 2018, he was awarded champion barrelman as well as champion specialty act with his trick roping act. Dalton’s entertainment doesn’t stop in the rodeo arena. Not only is he a PRCA and PBR Entertainer, Dalton is also a professional trick roper as well as a hype man. He has traveled the country for several years entertaining Pro Rodeo, Pro Bullriding and Horse Fair fans. You can find him making crowds of all ages laugh with his humorous antics, trick roping and t-shirt launching skills.

Tarkio Rodeo Queens

Miss Rodeo Kentucky Zoey Norris

A third generation horsewoman and fifth generation farmer and rancher, Zoey has completed her junior year at the University of Kentucky, majoring in animal science. She co-owns a waste management business that provides driveway-safe dumpsters to local Kentuckians, encouraging community members to recycle, upcycle, reuse, and donate unwanted items. Zoey plans to expand her career by training and racing horses and complete a certification in equine chiropractic.

Zoey has been on the back of a horse since she was incredibly young. As a student, she traveled the world assisting her parents while they raced horses because her parents felt keeping the family together was most important. She attended schools in various cities and was homeschooled at times. Zoey was too young to ride horses according to racetrack rules, so she began barrel racing where she developed a love for all things rodeo. Zoey’s dream is to barrel race at the NFR and train a Kentucky Derby horse. Some might say she’s appendix bred; she says she was bred for speed, endurance, and strength.

Zoey’s pastimes include kayaking, leather crafting, hiking, trail riding, barrel racing, and exercising thoroughbred race-horses.

When asked why she wanted to be a Miss Rodeo America titleholder, Zoey said, “Joining the Miss Rodeo America Family provides an opportunity for me to uplift others and spread more joy. It is my mission to live out the goal of the Miss Rodeo America Organization: ‘To share the American spirit of rodeo, promote the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and encourage increased participation in agriculture at a local and national level’ while encouraging young and old to embrace their heritage.”

While logging approximately 50,000 miles in pursuit of this mission, Zoey will share her “Blinkers Off” campaign to further expose how the emotional connection with horses can be healing by promoting equine assisted interventions to support emotional wellbeing. Zoey’s platform is inspired by her own personal experience of growing up living on the road and finding solace in time spent with her horses Roo and NV.

Miss Rodeo Missouri Jordon Todd

Jordon was born and raised in Warrenton, Missouri, and grew up on the rodeo road as she, along with her parents, competed in rodeos all across the country. After graduating from Warrenton High School, she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of Central Missouri. Jordon then went to law school at the University of Missouri School of Law and achieved her Juris Doctorate Degree. Jordon is blessed with the opportunity to represent rodeo and the western lifestyle as Miss Rodeo Missouri. When she’s not wearing her crown, you can still find her in the arena running barrels or probably studying.

Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri Jacie Jost

Miss Teen Rodeo Missouri 2024 is Jacie Jost of Cuba, Missouri. Jacie attends Cuba High School where she’s active on the volleyball team and serves as her FFA chapter’s greenhand reporter. She’s also the current vice-president of her 4-H group. Jacie grew up on horseback and has held multiple titles with the Ozarks Rodeo Association and Troy Rodeo. When the crown comes off, you can probably find her chasing cans or cattle somewhere.

Broken Spoke Clydesdales

Mark DeCoudres is the owner and founder of Broken Spoke Clydesdales. As a child, he had always dreamed of working with and owning these majestic horses. It wasn’t until he was 50 years old in October of 2011 that this dream became a reality when he purchased his first team of Clydesdales. With no idea how to harness or drive a team, his wife, kids, and close family friends all jumped in to help learn and began to compete in the showing circuits. Mark and his hitch went on to compete in the North American Six Horse Classic Series. They were blessed and a little shocked when the team made the finals in 2016 and again in 2017. Seeing all the people in the stands watching their gentle giants brought a new joy to Mark that he wanted to share with the world. Mark has recently been traveling to various rodeos, showing many people throughout the states this pastime. It is through this that Broken Spoke Clydesdales acquired their PRCA Specialty Act Card. They now travel the country doing rodeos and other events. Mark says, “This love of mine has flourished into something bigger than I ever thought it could become. I am blessed to be bringing a piece of history to the present day, not only through performing but also online through our various social media platforms. None of this would be possible without my family and those who support me.”