The Atchison County Library is trying something new for Summer Reading this year: one county-wide summer reading program hosted at the same time for all ages and towns. Summer Reading will take place Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tarkio Resource Center.

One of the main reasons the library is making this change is to make scheduling as easy as possible for parents/guardians. The second reason is that the Tarkio Library’s expansion into the Tarkio Resource Center allows access to much more space than in years past.

By gathering children from all three communities in the county, it will allow the library to offer bigger and better activities.

“Based on our success with Third Thursdays, we are confident that many families don’t mind driving the small extra distance to Tarkio from Fairfax and Rock Port. We had great participation from all three towns for our Thursday event, so we are hoping they will find the drive worth it for Summer Reading. We have so many fun activities planned for kids of all ages,” said Library Director Jennifer Roup.

This year’s theme for Summer Reading is “Adventure Begins At Your Library.” Kids can look forward to four days of discovering new places to travel, exciting ways to get there, and exploring adventurous careers. Story times, crafts, snacks, activities and outdoor time will be a part of everyone’s day.

To register your child, visit the library’s website or Facebook page or visit/call any of the local branches for sign-up sheets. Ages three and up are invited to attend. Children should be potty-trained and considered preschool ready. The programs are designed for children ages three to approximately 12 years old. Children will be divided into groups based on age after registration.

A huge part of Summer Reading is also the need for volunteers. To inquire about how you can help, contact Jennifer Roup at director@aclibrary.net or 660-744-5404.