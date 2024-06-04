The first of the Atchison County Mail’s 2024 saturation issues will be delivered to all Atchison County addresses next week. The other saturation issues are scheduled to run August 22 and September 26.

These issues are a tremendous deal for our tri-state advertisers because everyone in Atchison County will receive the paper whether they have a subscription or not. Businesses will have the opportunity to reach people who don’t subscribe to the Atchison County Mail. Another benefit of the saturation issue is that it is filled with local content that people are eager to read. This puts your advertising right in front of their eyes.

The cost for advertising in a saturation issue is $7.50 per column inch. An extra bonus is the price of color is 50% off! If you are interested in advertising your business, please contact the Atchison County Mail at 660-744-6245 or by e-mail: amail@rpt.coop. We look forward to speaking with you!