The Brownville Fine Arts Association (BFAA) is hosting the first show of its summer art exhibition. “Selections 2024: The Permanent Collection of the BFAA” will be on display through June 30 in the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street in Brownville, Nebraska.

An important component of the Brownville Fine Arts Association’s mission is to promote the visual art documentation of historic Brownville. This special exhibition of selections drawn from the Brownville Fine Arts Association’s permanent art collection illustrates visual images of Brownville and this region. BFAA invites the public to see these captured images of a time and place by artist residents and visiting artists.

Among the selections are the Terence R. Duren watercolor of the historic Carson House and Marvin Thomas’ watercolor of harvesting ice on the Missouri River. A wonderful landscape that illustrates an historic Brownville church by Omaha artist, Augustus William Dunbier is also on display.

Included are Robert Hanna’s watercolor of Brownville’s Walnut Grove Cemetery. Tom Palmerton, who was a long time artist resident of Brownville, is represented by an early landscape painting. A recent landscape by Brownville artist resident John Lokke, entitled “Towards Beadow Creek, Nemaha County” is also in the exhibition.

Photography by the late historian/photographer, Dorothy Broady, and Bill Jamison’s “Arboretum Tree” that has been adopted as the logo for the Furnas Arboretum are also included. An intimate pastel landscape by Rich Hayek, of Brownville and a painting of a small red historic structure by Stephen Dinsmore of Lincoln are in the exhibition. A fine example of folk art tradition is a sampler created by Anna Mae Whittington of Stella, Nebraska.

Art exhibits are open Thursday through Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.