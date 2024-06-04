No Hunger Summer

No Hunger Summer will run through June 14 at the Rock Port School at 600 S. Nebraska. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Monday through Friday. All children 18 and under eat free; adults coming with a child are $1. For more information or to volunteer to serve, contact Steve Waigand at steve.waigand@rpbluejays.com. No Hunger Summer will be cold breakfast and lunch options only this year.

The menu is:

June 5 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk

June 6 – Breakfast: Muffin, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, 2 cheese sticks, carrots with ranch, applesauce, milk

June 7 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk

June 10 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk

June 11 – Breakfast: Muffin, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, 2 cheese sticks, carrots with ranch, applesauce, milk

June 12 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk

Tarkio summer meals

Free summer meals for all kids and teens will be available weekdays through August 22, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information. The meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

The menu is:

June 5 – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, fruit

June 6 – Beef hot dog, chips, fruit

June 7 – Pizza, chips, fruit

June 10 – Beef and cheese burrito, refried beans, fruit

June 11 – Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, carrots

June 12 – Ham sandwich, celery, cucumbers

Cooking classes with Community Services will also be held every Thursday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Each class will be different and will teach children basic kitchen techniques and simple recipes. No registration is needed for the class. Children who attend five or more classes will receive a small gift.