Clayton Kiefer scored 74 points on Silver Creek Rodeo Company’s Bunny Gal to win the bareback riding event at the 30th annual Tarkio Rodeo, held June 7 and 8 in Tarkio, Missouri.

Mark Younger and the Younger Auction crew were honored for being a major sponsor at the 30th annual Tarkio Rodeo. During the rodeo they were driven around the Donald L. Thomson Memorial Arena in the Broken Spoke Clydesdales wagon.

The American Flag was flying high above the Tarkio Rodeo arena and was visible for miles around, thanks to Atlas Crane of Aurora, Illinois.

Cody Joesting and Dalton Riley, members of the Tarkio Rodeo Committee, presented Miss Rodeo Kentucky Zoey Norris and Miss Rodeo Missouri Jordon Todd with flowers from the Flower Mill.

To start the 30th annual Tarkio Rodeo, Miss Missouri Jordon Todd brought the American Flag in for the national anthem.

Lexi Brown shared her musical talents with rodeo fans as she sang the national anthem.

Pictured above are most of the Tarkio Rodeo Committee members. They are responsible for getting everything ready for the two day event. Countless hours have been put in to the facilities making sure the 30th annual Tarkio Rodeo was ready. Pictured, from left to right, are: Jody VanSickle, Tanton Ray, Roger Livengood, Cody Joesting, Tristan Ray, Jeff Riley, Dalton Riley, Stephen Thomson, Ethan Riley, and Ronald Thomson. Scott Morehouse is not pictured.

Collin Stanton had a tight grip as he came out of the chute in the Mutton Bustin’ competition. He placed first Friday night.

Roper Wennihan gets a good start with a little help from his dad, Damond Wennihan, and Quin Staten.

Friday night’s Mutton Bustin’ winners were: 1st place – Collin Stanton (not pictured), 2nd place – Hayz Vonahn (not pictured), and 3rd place – Rhynn Stillwell (far right) and Hunter Fast (second from left) pictured with Miss Rodeo Kentucky Zoey Norris (far left) and local Mutton Bustin’ clown Piper VanSickle (second from right). All winners received a T-shirt and 1st place also received a belt buckle donated by Double M Towing. (Breanna Vansickle photo)

Saturday night’s Mutton Bustin’ winners were (pictured with Mutton Bustin’ clown Piper Vansickle), 1st place – Crew Martin, 2nd place – Wynne Griffin, and 3rd place – Emmett Reeves. (Breanna Vansickle photo)

Dalton Morris entertained the crowd as he got up close and showed off his tightrope walking skills as he walked the fence around the arena.

Cole Smith and Reed Boos placed fourth in the team roping event with a time of 8.3 seconds.

Pete Owenby didn’t let the mud slow him down as he finished in second place in steer wrestling with a time of 5.2 seconds.

Logan Wiseman got it done in 4.3 seconds to take home first place in the steer wrestling competition.

Bull fighters Buddy Britain and Cade Gibson help J.R. Stratford of Byers, Kansas, get an 88 point ride on Silver Creek Rodeo Company’s Honey Badger to win the bull riding competition.