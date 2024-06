Rock Port’s Ozey Hurst was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District Baseball Team.

Rock Port’s Corbyn Jakub was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District Baseball Team (unanimous).

Rock Port’s Dylan Lair was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District Baseball Team.

East Atchison’s Alex Erickson was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District Baseball Team.