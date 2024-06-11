The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to welcome Ben Jones in “Let Me Be Frank” to Brownville, Nebraska. Award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer and music director Ron Abel combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music celebrating the deep catalog of Frank Sinatra. The shows include swinging Sinatra standards and lush blue-eyed ballads from the songbooks of Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, and Sammy Cahn. It’s sure to be one you won’t want to miss!

The show will be in cabaret on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. Sponsors are The State Bank of Table Rock and Community Insurance Group, Blake and Julia Hurst, and Rick and Alexandra McMullen.

Ben Jones is an award-winning singer, comedian, storyteller, and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide. He has shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Helmuth Rilling, Michael Morgan, Val Diamond and the Bang on a Can All-Stars.

His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos, and Delos labels, on “A Prairie Home Companion,” on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises “Halo” and “Civilization,” and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix.

Ben made his Carnegie Hall debut virtually in 2021, performing a song from the new musical “A Most Dangerous Man” on Carnegie Hall’s “Voices of Hope” festival. He was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in “The Pajama Game” in San Francisco, for which he received the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Performance in a Musical. His last two solo shows – “I Think I’m in Love” and “I Think We Should See Other People” – were featured in BroadwayWorld’s “Best of 2022.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.org, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.