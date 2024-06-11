Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: stuffing mix, Rice-a-Roni, macaroni pasta, pancake mix, traditional pasta sauce, peanut butter (smooth and crunchy), milk chocolate brownie mix, Jiffy corn muffin mix, ravioli, pork and beans, toothpaste, and trash bags.

The food pantry will be open Friday, June 14, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, June 28, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The food pantry is currently low on the following items: saltine crackers, brownie mix, sugar (5 lbs.), Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), canned pasta (beefaroni, SpaghettiOs), frozen pizzas, Blue Bonnet margarine (lb. sticks), beef or chicken pot pies, and dish soap.

The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of each month. The pantry is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are greatly appreciated. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.