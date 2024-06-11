Breakfast and lunch were served this year at No Hunger Summer. The program will run through June 14 at the Rock Port School.

No Hunger Summer will run through June 14 at the Rock Port School at 600 S. Nebraska. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Monday through Friday. All children 18 and under eat free; adults coming with a child are $1. The final menu is:

June 12 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk

June 13 – Breakfast: Muffin, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, 2 cheese sticks, carrots with ranch, applesauce, milk

June 14 – Breakfast: Cereal, fresh fruit, milk; Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, applesauce, carrots with ranch, milk