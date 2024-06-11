The Rock Port Chamber is making plans for their annual fireworks show July 3 and they are asking for the community’s assistance with expenses associated with this event. You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation.

You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.) Donations received as of June 10, 2024, include: Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000.