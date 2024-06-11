Jayne Ann Bennington, Class of 1964, received the 2024 Alumni Achievement Award.

Present from the Class of 1954, from left to right, were: front row – Mary (Daugherty) Hudson, (Johnita Fuelling) Moody, Lois (Bryant) Deatz, and Shirley (Townsend) Ellison; and back row – Robert Leisman, Walt Bohn, John Walter, and Curt Vogler.

Present from the Class of 1964, from left to right, were: front row – Betty (Hague) Herron, Jayne Ann (Ottmann) Bennington, Rebecca (Hall) Herron, Marty (Hays) Stenzel, Linda (Wolf) Stephens, and Tam (Townsend) Curfman; and back row – Dwane Bressler, Dick Morgan, Danny Herron, and Charles Taylor.

Present from the Class of 1974, from left to right, were: Gary Bogenreif, Wanda (Lingerfelt) Malin, Rebecca (Boettner) Hance, and Craig Heits.

Present from the Class of 1984, from left to right, were: front row – Donna (Schoonover) Wedel, Karen (Allee) Tietjen, Malisa (Groff) Linthicum, Valorie (Fischer) Hedges, and Julie (Muntz) Joesting; and back row – David Wedel, Matthew Leisman, Quint Lingerfelt, Mike Herron, and Mike Welch.

Present from the Class of 1999, from left to right, were: front row – Jennifer (Umbarger) Vogler, Crystal (Taylor) Goins, Haley Haynes, Jennifer Welch, and Lisa Larson; and back row – Josh Zach and Christopher Gebhards.

Present from the Class of 2024, from left to right, were: front row – Dakota Evans, Jaysa Green-Welch, Rylee Jenkins, Chaney Vogler, and Tarver Muntz; and back row – Bannack Skillen, Cade Makings, Carter Gebhards, Reed Miller, and Jacobi Hogue.

The Rock Port Alumni Association held a gathering Saturday, June 1, 2024, in the high school gymnasium.

Lynn Hunter welcomed those present and Chaney Vogler, class secretary of the Class of 2024, gave the invocation. Members of the 2024 Alumni Committee were Lynn Hunter, Marlene Demott, Malisa Linthicum, Jennifer Vogler, and Eric Chamberlain.

Alumni recognized for traveling the farthest were Marty (Hays) Stenzel, Class of 1964, Clay Center, Kansas, and Wanda (Lingerfelt) Malin, Class of 1974, St. Louis, Missouri.

The honored classes were 1954, 1964, 1974, 1984, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2014, and the graduating class of 2024.

The Alumni Achievement Award was presented to Jayne Ann (Ottmann) Bennington, Class of 1964. Jayne Ann is a lifelong resident of Atchison County, growing up in Langdon, Missouri. She attended the Langdon school from first grade through the fifth grade. In sixth grade she transferred to Rock Port Schools, graduating in 1964. She has many fond memories of the Langdon community. While in Langdon she was very active in 4-H. After graduating from Rock Port High School Jayne Ann attended Tarkio College for one year.

In 1965, she started work at The Bank of Atchison County on Main Street in Rock Port. Her beginning position was “Scrap Pan Annie” where she made metal plates with customer names for their files. Since then she has held the positions of teller, assistant cashier, and teller supervisor. The Bank of Atchison County was sold to Bank Midwest in 1993.

In 2021, Jayne Ann was recognized for her 56 years of service to the banking industry by the Missouri Bankers Association. She received an award as a member of the “50 Year Club.” You can still see her today at Bank Midwest. Her 59th anniversary will be this October. Jayne Ann also currently helps deliver Meals on Wheels for the Senior Center.

Gary and Jayne Ann were married in 1970, and they made their home in Langdon. She has helped with the farming operation ever since. They moved to Rock Port in 1993 after the flood of 1993. They have three children: Michael (a 1988 RPHS graduate), Michelle (a 1990 RPHS graduate), and Mark (a 1993 RPHS graduate) Their two grandchildren are also Blue Jays. Ryland Garst will be a senior next year, and Ellie Garst will be an eighth grader. Gary passed away in 2020.

Jayne Ann enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, and researching genealogy.