The Tarkio Municipal Pool opened last week. Friday’s crowd was a large one thanks to the soaring temperatures. Hours are 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. with adult swim from 12:00 to 1:00 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Several improvements were made to the pool in the last year, including redoing the zero entry area to the baby pool.

Having a cool down and good time on Friday, June 7, were Elizabeth Lundy, Brinkley Wright, Jasper Navin, Cayson Martin, Kenisyn Yost, Graceyn Reeves, Winston Hogue, and Eli Lundy.

Goggled up and jumping in were Adilynn Bates, Leslie Rose, and Saige Dorrel.

Genesis Anaya dives in.