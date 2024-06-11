Free summer meals for all kids and teens will be available weekdays through August 22, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information. The meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

The menu is:

June 12 – Ham sandwich, celery, cucumbers

June 13 – French toast sticks, sausage links, fruit

June 14 – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, lettuce salad, cheese stick, fruit

June 17 – Beef hot dog, French fries, fruit

June 18 – Pulled pork sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit

June 19 – Closed

Cooking classes with Community Services will also be held every Thursday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Each class will be different and will teach children basic kitchen techniques and simple recipes. No registration is needed for the class. Children who attend five or more classes will receive a small gift.