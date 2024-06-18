Atchison County intends to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Missouri Department of Economic Development to make ADA improvements to the Atchison County Courthouse that is in the City of Rock Port. To apply for these grant funds, the county must meet the HUD national objective of being at least 51% Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI).

An LMI survey has been mailed out that needs to be completed by at least 122 out of 180 randomly selected, occupied households located within Atchison County’s boundary area to determine income eligibility. Also enclosed in the mailing is an instruction sheet that will help in completing the LMI survey.

If you receive this mailing, please complete the LMI survey and return in the postage paid envelope addressed to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, 114 West Third Street, Maryville, MO 64468 by Monday, June 24, 2024. All surveys returned will be tabulated by the Northwest Missouri Regional Council staff to determine if the LMI requirement has been met. Please note: Use Total Adjusted Gross Income from your 2023 Income Tax: Line 11 on the 1040 form when completing section #3 on the survey.

Your participation in this survey is crucial to determine eligibility that would allow the county to apply for CDBG funding. If you have any questions about the survey, please call Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk at 660-744-6214 Ext 3.

“Thank you in advance for returning your LMI Survey form by Monday June 24, 2024, in the postage paid envelope,” said Clerk Taylor. “You are not required to sign it. This is a very short window to be able to qualify for this year’s round of funding. The Atchison County Commission greatly appreciates your assistance with this requirement.”