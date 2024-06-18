Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The food pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), cake mixes (chocolate or white), beef and chicken broth (14.5 oz. can), creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), boxed macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper, pork and beans, chili style beans, frozen pizzas, and toilet paper.

The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of each month. The pantry is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are greatly appreciated. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: saltine crackers, stuffing mix, boxed mashed potatoes, traditional pasta sauce, peaches, apricots, smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, corn muffin mix, cherry Jell-O, chocolate pudding, vanilla pudding, banana pudding, hot chocolate packets, and women’s shampoo.

The food pantry will be open Friday, June 28, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.