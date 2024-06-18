Lena Paris has been begging her mom since last summer to allow her to hold a lemonade stand. Lena finally got her chance and sold lemonade, brownies, Rice Krispie treats, and chocolate chip cookies in the parking lot of the former Midwest Chic Boutique building in Rock Port on Thursday, June 13, 2024. After closing up shop and talking to her mom about who she could donate the money to, Lena chose to help the animals in need in Atchison County and gave her funds to Paw Prints, a local animal rescue fund. (Jim Downing photo)