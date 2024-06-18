Performers of “The Music Man” will take the Liberty Theatre stage beginning this Friday, June 21.

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, “The Music Man” is family entertainment at its best. Based on a story by Meredith Wilson and Franklin Lacey, the six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, lowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

“The Music Man” is directed by Devon Sons with Jordan Andrews as musical director. The cast includes the following: Charlie Cowell (Payton Beucher), Harold Hill (Clint Dougherty), Mayor Shinn (Ryan Harms), Ewart Dunlop (Cameron Victor), Oliver Hix (Bradley Sheeley), Jacey Squires (Bill Victor), Olin Britt (Kyle Fitzgerald), Marcellus Washburn (Josh Osborne), Tommy Djilasv (Austin Helfers), Mrs. Paroo (Erica Taylor), Marian Paroo (Mikaela Sons), Amaryllis (Kinsley Nuckolls), Winthrop Paroo (Isaac Dougherty), Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn (Kristi Spellman), Zaneeta Shinn (Claire Spiegel), Gracie Shinn (Isabella Kroeger), Alma Hix (Kaci Jones), Maud Dunlop (Kendra Johnson), Ethel Toffelmier (Halee Jeffries), Mrs. Squires (Tyne Chaney), and Constable Locke (Richard Sons). Audrey Dougherty, Lucy Hayes, Elaina Kroeger, Frank Kroeger, Claire Miller, Arianna Shimmel, Kennedi Seiter, and Sophia Storm will perform as the River City Kids ensemble.

The crew consists of Amy Sweets, choreographer; Leah Skorupa-Mezger, costumes; Jan Carpenter, stage/prop manager; Scott Deatz, set builder/sound engineer; Abbie Harms, set design/painting; and Molly Carpenter, lighting designer.

Those sharing their musical talents in the orchestra include: Devon Sons, conductor; Jordan Andrews, piano; Amanda Sheeley, Payton Beucher, Maddie Fenimore, and Julie Hurst, reeds; Abby Palmer and Paige Rodewald, trumpet; John Salehi and Kristen Lucas, trombone; and Andy Wiederholt, bass.

The Liberty Theatre will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 30, at 2:30 p.m. The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 660-744-5599.