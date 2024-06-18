Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) will be stopping in Rock Port Monday, June 24, to visit and pay their respects at the Walk of Honor at the Atchison County Memorial Building. They are scheduled to arrive at 10:15 a.m.

The PGR will depart from SeaTac, Washington, on June 19, with a Fallen Soldier Cart and 35-50 PGR motorcycle riders. A Fallen Soldier Cart is a customized airline baggage cart decorated with service emblems and our nation’s flag. They are used to transfer the remains of our fallen soldiers, veterans and first responders onto and off of the aircraft with the dignity they deserve.

The delivery of these carts has historically been the responsibility of the Patriot Guard Riders. This cart will be delivered to the Nashville International Airport on June 26. This will be the 16th cart delivery the PGR has participated in.

These cart delivery missions are treated with the same level of dignity and respect shown for our fallen. This mission will also include the transfer of the cremains of a deceased veteran, in the cart, to Nashville where his cremains will continue on to his home state of New Jersey via a PGR “Pony Express” relay fulfilling the veteran’s request for “One Last Ride across this great country.”