KMAland story

The All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team is here and filled with 10 of the top players in KMAland Missouri. This year’s group includes three repeat selections, two three-peat picks, two seniors, six juniors and two sophomores. Two players from Atchison County made the team, and three others received honorable mention:

Corbyn Jakub, Junior

Rock Port

**3-Time Selection**

A three-time selection, Corbyn Jakub hit .429/.627/.816 and had four home runs among 21 hits while stealing 16 bags this season.

Alex Erickson, Junior

East Atchison

Alex Erickson had a .361 batting average and .458 on-base percentage and drove in 16 runs, scored 15 times and had a 4.11 ERA for the season on the mound.

Other team members included: Cole Medsker, junior, South Holt (three-time selection); Hayes Weller, junior, South Holt (repeat selection); Canon Creason, junior, Maryville; Brandon McQueen, senior, Platte Valley; Justin Miller, senior, Platte Valley; Landon Noland, junior, Savannah; Ryder Sample, sophomore, King City; and Daulton Worrell, sophomore, Albany.

Honorable Mention

Those from Atchison County receiving honorable mention included East Atchison junior River Dow and Rock Port senior Ozey Hurst and sophomore Dylan Lair.

Others receiving hon-orable mention recognition included: Don Allen, senior, Maryville; Aydan Blackford, senior, North Nodaway; Parker Brayley, senior, Savannah; Chase Cline, junior, Albany; Kayden Conn, senior, Nodaway Valley; Boston Hageman, senior, Maryville; Tye Hoyt, freshman, Nodaway Valley; Wyatt Jackson, senior, Savannah; Preston Jenkins, junior, Nodaway Valley; Alex Jones, sophomore, King City; Lane Larabee, junior, Nodaway Valley; Gus McCollough, junior, Maryville; Grant McIntyre, senior, Northeast Nodaway; Tyler New, senior, Northeast Nodaway; Kendall Noland, senior, South Holt; Tylynn Prussman, senior, South Holt; Grant Smail, junior, Maryville; Cooper Snodderly, sophomore, Nodaway Valley; Brody Staples, junior, Platte Valley; Brayden Stevens, sophomore, Northeast Nodaway; Landon Wiederholt, junior, Platte Valley; and Trevin Wyllie, sophomore, North Nodaway.