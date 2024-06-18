The Rock Port Chamber is making plans for their annual fireworks show Wednesday, July 3, and they are asking for the community’s assistance with expenses associated with this event.

You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation.

You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

Donations received as of June 17, 2024, include:

Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000

Stephanie True – $25