Is there a budding actor in your midst? Or is there someone who has an interest in improvisation or musical theatre?

If so, registration is underway for three summer youth theatre courses at the Brownville Village Theatre. Class sizes are limited, and registration forms are available at: www.brownvillevillagetheatre.com. Go to the Shows and Events tab and click on Young Performers and scroll down to “click here” to download the registration form.

The form should be completed and can be submitted via email at bvt1967@windstream.net or mailed to: Brownville Village Theatre, P.O. Box 95, Brownville, NE 68321.

The enrollment and tuition deadline is Thursday, June 30.

All classes will include a sharing performance for parents/family to attend at the end of the camp.

The various camps to be held include:

• Introduction to Theatre Camp (ages 7-10): Wednesday, July 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This course will be a “first step” for grade school children to get acquainted with the stage and performance. In this three-hour class, students will learn about basic stage etiquette, beginner improvisation, and scene work. The class will include theatre games which teach teamwork, listening, projection, and focus. Each student will get a short script to work on with a group to be performed during “sharing time.”

• Improvisation Camp (ages 11-18): Tuesday, July 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This course will be a six-hour class that explores aspects of improvisational theatre. Improvisation (Improv), in theatre, is defined as the playing of scenes without written dialogue and with minimal or no predetermined dramatic activity. The class will learn improv warm-ups and play theatre games which focus on listening, creative thinking, the art of storytelling, and teamwork. Each student will participate in numerous improvisation games, and work on long form improvisation (long unscripted scenes) which will be presented during “sharing time.”

• Musical Theatre Camp (ages 11-18): Wednesday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This advanced camp will focus on incorporating songs into theatre. The performers will receive guidance on layering truth and technique into musical theatre. Each performer will be given a short cut of a solo piece to work on during the camp. Additionally, the camp participants will work on a choreographed group number. These pieces will be presented during “sharing time.”

If you have any questions, email bvt1967@windstream.net or call 402-825-4121.

The Brownville Village Theatre is one of the oldest repertory theatres in the state of Nebraska. Its success is due to its summer repertory season employing 12-15 young theatre artists from all over the nation. The theatre’s home is over a century old and was formerly the Brownville Christian Church. Annually, the theatre brings over 3,000 audience members locally and throughout the Midwest to Brownville.

For a complete listing of the 2024 productions and to purchase tickets, go to: www.brownvillevillagetheatre.com/show-and-events.html.