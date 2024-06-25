The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 13, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were reviewed and approved as follows:

Personal Property (May 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2023, $2,338.91; 2022, $428.30; 2021, $339.95. There were no abatements from the personal property books.

Real Property (May 2024) – There were no additions or abatements from the real estate books.

Ag Rock (May 2024) – There were no additions or abatements from the ag rock books.

Clerk Taylor and the commissioners attended the Community Health Needs Assistance update sponsored by the Atchison County Health Department.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was present at 11:00 a.m. as Lynn Anderson, bridge inspector, and Nathan King, assistant bridge engineer, both with MoDOT, provided a close-out report of the county off-system bridge inspections. Atchison County has 111 structures on inventory. No structures were required to be removed from inventory. No bridges were found to be closed upon arrival for inspection, and no structures were lowered from prior year rating during this inspection cycle. A total of seven bridges were found to have scour issues. Four of those bridges are currently in the planning stages for replacement and the other three are receiving the necessary repairs and will be re-inspected in the next two weeks. All the inspection documents were left with Supervisor Woodring.

Atchison County intends to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Missouri Department of Economic Development to make ADA improvements to the Atchison County Courthouse. To apply for these grant funds, the county must meet the HUD National Objective of being at least 51% Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI).

An LMI survey has been mailed out and needs to be completed by at least 122 out of 180 randomly selected, occupied households located within Atchison County’s boundary area to determine income eligibility. The commission encourages those who receive the survey in the mail to complete it and return it.

The commissioners and Supervisor Woodring spent the afternoon inspecting some road concerns around the county.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.