The Atchison County Library is hosting its summer reading program. This year’s events are taking place in one location, at the Tarkio Library in the Tarkio Resource Center, located at Pine and 11th streets. Eighty kids of all ages are gathering at the library this week for fun, games, learning, and book reading. Monday’s little tykes crew is pictured enjoying some outdoor games in the shade before it got too hot.

Mae Griffin, above, and Rory Lambertsen, below, throw a bean bag towards a color-coordinated plate during summer reading activities on Monday in Tarkio.

Taelyn Sloop and Lena Paris hold up book bags they colored during their summer reading class on Monday, June 24, 2024.