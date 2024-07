Connections Counseling & Wellness will offer a free program, “Conscious Discipline,” Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Learn how to make parenting easier, better and more fulfilling with discipline strategies that are backed by science and proven to be effective. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Connections Counseling & Wellness, 402 Main Street, Tarkio, Missouri. Call 660-623-6055 for more information.