Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on Friday, June 28. Activities begin at 6:00 p.m. There will be BBQ, kids’ games, a bounce house, cake walk, and other entertainment before the fireworks begin at dusk. Proceeds will benefit the Resident Activity Fund. Bring a lawn chair and join Tarkio Rehab staff and residents and the community for a fun evening! Tarkio Rehab is located at 300 Cedar Street.