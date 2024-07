Connections Counseling & Wellness is hosting a game night Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for children in grades 6 through 8. Snacks and drinks will be provided along with games and door prizes. For questions, call 660-686-2483 or 660-623-0905. Connections Counseling & Wellness is located at 402 Main Street in Tarkio.