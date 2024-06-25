Events scheduled for the 4th of July in the Rock Port Municipal Park include the following:

Wednesday, July 3

• Pool Games

• Inflatables – 4:00 p.m. to Dusk

• Train Rides – Starting at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

(Tickets $1 at Shelter House)

• BYOB Wristbands – 4:00 p.m. ($5)

• FFA Meal – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

• Bomb Pops and Light Up Wear

at the Shelter House Before Fireworks Begin

• Fireworks at Dusk – Sponsored by Rock Port

Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board

• Glow Golf at the Rock Port Golf Course (Following Fireworks)

Tuesday, July 4

• Old vs. Young Volleyball Tournament – 9:00 a.m.

• Inflatables – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Train Rides – 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.,

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $1 at Shelter House)

• Baby Contest (Sponsored by the Rock Port Band), 10:00 a.m. – Registration, 9:15-9:45 a.m. Age groups: 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 1 & 2 years, 3 & 4 years, and Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker (5 years).

• The Rock Port Senior Center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a cooling station on July 4th during the festivities. They will offer a bottle of water, hot dog, and a bag of chips for $4, and have plenty of seating for people just wanting to take a break from the heat. For more news regarding the Center follow them on Facebook: Rock Port Senior Center Associates.

• BYOB Wristbands – at the Shelter House ($5)

• Food Trucks – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Pool Games

• Duck Races – 11:00 a.m.

(Pick Your Ducks at the Shelter House – $5)

• Parachute Drop – 2:00 p.m.

• Painted Rocks – Prizes at 3:00 p.m. on Stage

• Old vs. Young Softball Tournament – 4:00 p.m.

• Live Music by Tyler Folkerts, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

The Rock Port Chamber is making plans for their annual fireworks show and they are asking for the community’s assistance with expenses associated with this event.

You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

Donations received as of June 24, 2024, include:

Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000

Stephanie True – $25

Clodfelter Insurance – $250

Bud & Kay Harger – $100

Shirley Cook – $25

Mike & Fran Minter – $100

David & Julia Shrader – $50

Pam Henderson – $50

Tom Proudfit – $40

Wayne & Connie Shandy – $100

Dan & Janette Stanton – $50

Sally & Melvin Moore – $175