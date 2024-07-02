Events scheduled for the 4th of July in the Rock Port Municipal Park include the following:
Wednesday, July 3
• Pool Games
• Inflatables – 4:00 p.m. to Dusk
• Train Rides – Starting at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
(Tickets $1 at Shelter House)
• BYOB Wristbands – 4:00 p.m. ($5)
• FFA Meal – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
• Bomb Pops and Light Up Wear
at the Shelter House Before Fireworks Begin
• Fireworks at Dusk – Sponsored by Rock Port
Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board
• Glow Golf at the Rock Port Golf Course (Following Fireworks)
Thursday, July 4
• Old vs. Young Volleyball Tournament – 9:00 a.m.
• Inflatables – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
• Train Rides – 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.,
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $1 at Shelter House)
• Baby Contest (Sponsored by the Rock Port Band), 10:00 a.m. – Registration, 9:15-9:45 a.m. Age groups: 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 1 & 2 years, 3 & 4 years, and Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker (5 years).
• The Rock Port Senior Center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a cooling station on July 4th during the festivities. They will offer a bottle of water, hot dog, and a bag of chips for $4, and have plenty of seating for people just wanting to take a break from the heat. For more news regarding the Center follow them on Facebook: Rock Port Senior Center Associates.
• BYOB Wristbands – at the Shelter House ($5)
• Food Trucks – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
• Pool Games
• Duck Races – 11:00 a.m.
(Pick Your Ducks at the Shelter House – $5)
• Parachute Drop – 2:00 p.m.
• Painted Rocks – Prizes at 3:00 p.m. on Stage
• Old vs. Young Softball Tournament – 4:00 p.m.
• Live Music by Tyler Folkerts, 5:00-9:00 p.m.
The Rock Port Chamber is asking for the community’s assistance with expenses associated with this event.
You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)
Donations received as of July 1, 2024, include:
Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000
Stephanie True – $25
Clodfelter Insurance – $250
Bud & Kay Harger – $100
Shirley Cook – $25
Mike & Fran Minter – $100
David & Julia Shrader – $50
Pam Henderson – $50
Tom Proudfit – $40
Wayne & Connie Shandy – $100
Dan & Janette Stanton – $50
Sally & Melvin Moore – $175
Demien & Tawni Ellis – $25
Marilyn McMahon – $25
Matt & Stephanie Dearmont – $100
Ron & Kay Deatz – $25
Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $25
Stella Pyeatt – $500