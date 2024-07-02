Events scheduled for the 4th of July in the Rock Port Municipal Park include the following:

Wednesday, July 3

• Pool Games

• Inflatables – 4:00 p.m. to Dusk

• Train Rides – Starting at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

(Tickets $1 at Shelter House)

• BYOB Wristbands – 4:00 p.m. ($5)

• FFA Meal – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

• Bomb Pops and Light Up Wear

at the Shelter House Before Fireworks Begin

• Fireworks at Dusk – Sponsored by Rock Port

Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board

• Glow Golf at the Rock Port Golf Course (Following Fireworks)

Thursday, July 4

• Old vs. Young Volleyball Tournament – 9:00 a.m.

• Inflatables – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Train Rides – 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.,

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $1 at Shelter House)

• Baby Contest (Sponsored by the Rock Port Band), 10:00 a.m. – Registration, 9:15-9:45 a.m. Age groups: 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 1 & 2 years, 3 & 4 years, and Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker (5 years).

• The Rock Port Senior Center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a cooling station on July 4th during the festivities. They will offer a bottle of water, hot dog, and a bag of chips for $4, and have plenty of seating for people just wanting to take a break from the heat. For more news regarding the Center follow them on Facebook: Rock Port Senior Center Associates.

• BYOB Wristbands – at the Shelter House ($5)

• Food Trucks – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Pool Games

• Duck Races – 11:00 a.m.

(Pick Your Ducks at the Shelter House – $5)

• Parachute Drop – 2:00 p.m.

• Painted Rocks – Prizes at 3:00 p.m. on Stage

• Old vs. Young Softball Tournament – 4:00 p.m.

• Live Music by Tyler Folkerts, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

The Rock Port Chamber is asking for the community’s assistance with expenses associated with this event.

You can help the Chamber meet their goal of $10,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

Donations received as of July 1, 2024, include:

Rock Port Tourism Board – $5,000

Stephanie True – $25

Clodfelter Insurance – $250

Bud & Kay Harger – $100

Shirley Cook – $25

Mike & Fran Minter – $100

David & Julia Shrader – $50

Pam Henderson – $50

Tom Proudfit – $40

Wayne & Connie Shandy – $100

Dan & Janette Stanton – $50

Sally & Melvin Moore – $175

Demien & Tawni Ellis – $25

Marilyn McMahon – $25

Matt & Stephanie Dearmont – $100

Ron & Kay Deatz – $25

Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $25

Stella Pyeatt – $500