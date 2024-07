It’s that time of year again. If you are a Fairfax resident who would like to have your birthday or anniversary added to the Fairfax Community Calendar, or need a name changed or taken off the calendar, please give us a call at 660-736-4111 or email avalanche@rpt.coop.

The calendars, which include Fairfax residents’ birthdays and anniversaries, East Atchison sporting events, and Fairfax R-3 school closures, are August to August, so they will be printed at the end of July.