Rock Port 12 & Under Baseball Team

The Rock Port 12 & Under Baseball Team finished the 2024 season 6-7-1. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Kaden Perry, Jadyn Jakub, Nash Schomburg, Jagger Jones, Archer Meyerkorth, and Lane Seeley. and back row – Coach Keith Bailey, Coach Matt Seeley, Briar Daugherty, Jack Bailey, Eli Meyerkorth, Cy Vogler, Coach Adam Meyerkorth, and Coach Clay Vogler. Ryker Gibson is not pictured. (Monica Bailey photo)

Rock Port 14 & Under Baseball Team

The Rock Port 14 & Under Baseball Team finished the regular season 7-1 as the season champions and as the post-season tournament runner-up. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Wyatt Huntley, John Gillem, Grady Cook, Knox Cotton, Landon Howell, and Isaac Shimmel; and back row – Coach Troy Cook, Hunter Bolin, Josh Schlueter, Axyl Slemp, Corbin Wallace, Coach Jesse Bolin, Blaise Krogen, and Coach Jordan Shrader. Blayne Gubser is not pictured. (Troy Cook photo)