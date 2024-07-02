Rock Port’s 2024 Vacation Bible School will be held July 8-12 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be provided. The United Methodist Church will host VBS this year. Sign up for a fun summer camp adventure with God! Kids will explore timeless Bible stories that demonstrate how people trusted God in the face of their own fears and went on to do great things in God’s name. For more information and to register a child go to https://rpumc.mycokesburyvbs.com/register-child. (There is also a link to sign up as a volunteer under the top menu.)