The East Atchison cross country team is hosting its second annual Run With The Wolves 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K fundraiser Saturday, July 13, at 8:00 a.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC). This 5K can be for those who want to get some exercise in the morning while socializing (walking or running). There will also be athletes from the team running as pacers in the 5K in 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30 minutes for those looking to achieve a goal or run competitively. Or just join in if you would like to support the team!

Complimentary event shirts are guaranteed to anyone who signs up before July 1, unique race bibs will be available, and medals will be handed out to those who finish in the top three of their age group and gender. There is a $20 registration fee for each race. Contact Kameron Schieffer to sign up or visit runsignup.com, click on “Find a Race” and type in East Atchison’s Run With the Wolves. Participants can also sign up the day of the event, but will not be guaranteed a shirt.

Donations and sponsorships are also being accepted. Sponsors will be added to the back of the event shirts. If you would like to sponsor the event, contact Kameron Schieffer by June 28 at schkam@tarkio.k12.mo.us. The cost to sponsor the event is $100 and checks can be made out to Tarkio High School. Donations of any amount will also be appreciated.