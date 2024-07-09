Brandon Athen, Rock Port, Missouri, was selected to perform in the 2024 World Strides Performance Series Junior Honors Band in Pasadena, California. Selected musicians practiced all week then performed at a concert Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Ambassador Auditorium. They performed the following selections: “Clouds that Sail In Heaven” (Salter), “Rippling Watercolors” (Balmages), “Boundless River” (Ticheli), “Skyward” (Copely), and “Joy” (Ticheli). The band was privileged to meet and have a clinic with Frank Ticheli, who composed two of their pieces. Brandon will be a freshman at Rock Port R-II School this fall. (Submitted photo)