Drew William Hill, grandson of Larry and Anne Amthor of Tarkio, began his four-year residency in Emergency Medicine at Einstein Medical Center at Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 24, 2024. Jefferson University is a civilian hospital in partnership with the United States Air Force.

Following his graduation from Rochester High School in Rochester, Illinois, in 2014 and the University of Missouri in 2017, Drew was accepted into Rosalind Franklin University, Chicago, Illinois, in the spring of 2019.

He joined the United States Air Force in May of 2019 and was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant. After receiving his medical doctor’s license in May of 2023, he was promoted to Captain in the United States Air Force.

Captain Doctor Hill completed a one-year internship program in internal medicine at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, before locating in Pennsylvania for his residency.

His parents are Jeff and Janet Hill, Shawnee, Kansas. Jeff, a 1980 graduate of Tarkio High School, recently retired after over 35 years of teaching social studies and coaching golf in Rochester, Illinois.