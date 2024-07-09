Community Hospital-Fairfax is bringing Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos to Atchison County with HOWL2GO! Join in the fun Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Tarkio Community Building as two pianos duel it out in a high energy show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a cash bar by The Roost Eatery and Night Owl Bar and purchase outstanding food and drinks from the food truck vendors.

Tickets are $25 each. Purchase your tickets today at ticketstripe.com/CHFPianos24, email krisu@fairfaxmed.com, or call 660-686-2350. Seating is first come first served so get there early to reserve your seats. Proceeds from the show go to purchasing life-saving equipment and technology for patients at Community Hospital-Fairfax.