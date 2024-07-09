Paisleigh Daugherty received two Platinums and a National Judges Award at Nationals.

Adrianna Wallace danced to “Mindset,” her Spoken Word Contemporary, about child trafficking. Adrianna was a finalist at Regionals for Dancer of the Year. (Submitted photos)

Several Bearcat Boogie dancers competed at Nationals in Kansas City June 26 to July 1. Rainbow National Talent Dance Competition is known to be a hard one but the dancers showed what a small town studio can do when up against dance schools from big cities. Adrianna Wallace, an eighth grader from Rock Port, and her cousin, Paisleigh Daugherty, a third grader from Fairfax, gave it their all and walked away with new experiences.

Adrianna was a finalist at Regionals for Dancer of the Year and competed at Nationals in a huge one day event where she participated in a production number and received a Dancer of the Year medal as a finalist with her hip hop solo “Millennial Experience.” During regular competition day, she competed against 120 intermediate solos. Only 30 soloists competed in her level for Dancer of the Year. It is a prestigious event to be a part of.

Paisleigh had an amazing first competition season and danced in the intermediate level with Adrianna at an age level higher than her regular level. She proved she could do it and got better every time on stage.

Results for the girls are:

Adrianna: Intermediate Teen solo, “Millennial Experience,” Platinum; Intermediate Teen Solo Spoken Word, “Mindset” (a piece for child trafficking awareness), Platinum; Intermediate Teen Contemporary trio, “Copycat,” Platinum; Intermediate Teen Clogging Duo, Platinum; Intermediate Teen Small Lyrical Group, “Marjorie,” Platinum; and Intermediate Junior Cousin Jazz Duo, “Saxobeat,” Platinum.

Paisleigh: Novice Petite Small Group Clogging, “Dead Man’s Party,” Platinum and a National Judges Award; and Intermediate Junior Cousin Jazz Duo, “Saxobeat,” Platinum.