The Atchison County Library has recently added the following titles to its collection:

FICTION–

Summers At The Saint by Mary Kay Andrews, Fangirl Down by Tessa Bailey, Stuart Woods’ Smolder by Brett Battles, The Paris Widow by Kimberly Belle,

Red Star Falling by Steve Berry,

You’ll Never Find Me by Allison Brennan, Battleground by Jim Butcher, Clete by James Lee Burke, The Lost Letters From Martha’s Vineyard by Michael Callahan, The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center, Knife River by Justine Champine, The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier, Think Twice by Harlan Coben, Midnight Rooms by Donyae Coles, The Instruments Of Darkness by John Connolly, The Next Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine, Love Letters To A Serial Killer by Tasha Coryell, Flashpoint by Catherine Coulter,

Eruption by Michael Crichton, Evergreen Christmas by Janet Dailey, Long Time Gone by Charlie Donlea, The Heist by Jack B. Dubrul, The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley, The Love Shack by Lori Foster, Death Behind Every Door by Heather Graham, Market For Murder by Heather Graham, Camino Ghosts by John Grisham, A Happier Life by Kristy Woodson Harvey, Look On The Bright Side by Kristan Higgins, Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand, The Phoenix Ballroom by Ruth Hogan, Breaking The Dark by Lisa Jewell, Flashback by Iris Johansen, Southern Man by Greg Iles, First Frost by Craig Johnson, You Like It Darker by Stephen King, We Used To Live Here by Marcus Kliewer, How To End A Love Story by Yulin Kuang, Lies And Weddings by Kevin Kwan, The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren, Tangled Up In You by Christina Lauren, The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo, For The Love Of Summer by Susan Mallery, How The Light Gets In by Joyce Maynard, The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden, Proof by Fern Michaels, Lula Dean’s Little Library Of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller, The God Of The Woods by Liz Moore, The Summer Swap by Sarah Morgan, Death In The Air by Ram Murali,

Butcher by Joyce Carol Oates, The Year Of What If by Phaedra Patrick, The 24th Hour by James Patterson, How To Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley, Some Murders In Berlin by Karen Robards, Dog Day Afternoon by David Rosenfelt, Mind Games by Nora Roberts, Middle Of The Night by Riley Sager, The Shadow Of War by Jeff Shaara, The Summer Escape by Jill Shalvis, Last House by Jessica Shattuck, One Last Summer by Kate Spencer, Resurrection by Danielle Steel, I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue, 15 Summers Later by Raeanne Thayne, The Secret Keeper Of Main Street by Trisha Thomas, Long Island by Colm Toibin, Jackie by Dawn Clifton Tripp, One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware, All The Colors Of The Dark by Chris Whitaker, The Last Time She Saw Him by Kate White, One Deadly Eye by Randy Wayne White, Husbands & Lovers by Beatriz Williams, Shelterwood by Lisa Wingate

NON-FICTION–

Once Upon A Time: The Captivating Life Of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller, Ageless Aging: A Woman’s Guide To Increasing Healthspan, Brainspan, and Lifespan by Maddy Dychtwald, The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum: The Rise and Fall Of An American Organized-Crime Boss by Margalit Fox, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History Of The 1960s by Doris Kearns Goodwin, Sing Like Fish: How Sound Rules Life Under Water by Amorina Kingdon Reversing Alzheimer’s: The New Toolkit To Improve Cognition and Protect Brain Health by Heather Sandison, Between Two Trailers: A Memoir by J. Dana Trent, The Great River: The Making and Unmaking Of The Mississippi by Boyce Upholt, Dare To Be Kind: How Extraordinary Compassion Can Transform Our World by Lizzie Velasquez, Crossing The Desert: The Power Of Embracing Life’s Difficult Journeys by Payam Zamani

Audiobooks–

The Heist by Jack B. Dubrul, She Left by Stacie Grey, Happy Harbor by Rachel Hanna, Do Not Disturb by Freida McFadden, Mind Games by Nora Roberts

VIDEOS–

“Anatomy Of A Fall,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire,” and “The Holdovers”

Many of these titles are available at the branches in Tarkio and Fairfax. Any title that’s not at your location can be easily borrowed from another library. Make a request to your librarian or go to the library’s website https://youseemore.com/acl/ and reserve online.