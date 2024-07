Members of the Rock Port 8 & Under Baseball White Team, from left to right, are: front row – Ryne Shrader, Graham Kohout, Sawyer Proctor, and Cyrus Herrington; middle row – Kamden Schulte, Knox Schulte, Beau Waigand, Dawson Irvine, Braylon Thomas, and Cole Alexander; and back row – Coaches Craig Proctor and Steve Waigand. (Submitted photo)