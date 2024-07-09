Wing Nuts Flying Circus, the local EAA Chapter, is hosting an Old Fashioned Fly-In at the Gould Peterson Memorial Airport in Tarkio Saturday, July 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join the club for breakfast, followed by tours of the EAA hangar, tower, and deck, and an informal meet and greet with GA leaders and transportation chairman Sam Graves. Lots of airplanes will be flying in and there will be a few aerial demonstrations. Lunch will also be served.