The 86th annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative will be held Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Rock Port High School Gymnasium.

Registration will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Each registered member will receive a gift.

The meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Josh Daniels will provide entertainment from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

The business meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by the drawing of prizes.