The public is invited to join Tarkio Technology Institute in the naming and dedication of the Joanne Curnutt and Dean Curnutt Learning Center Friday, July 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a tour of Tarkio Tech’s first student residence, Jenison Hall. Joanne Curnutt and Dean Curnutt were lifelong residents of Atchison County and supporters of Tarkio College. Their generous gifts have played a big part in the growth of the school and the restoration of Jenison Hall as the first student residence for Tarkio Tech.
Dedication and open house at Tarkio Technology Institute
July 16, 2024