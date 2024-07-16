The public is invited to join Tarkio Technology Institute in the naming and dedication of the Joanne Curnutt and Dean Curnutt Learning Center Friday, July 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a tour of Tarkio Tech’s first student residence, Jenison Hall. Joanne Curnutt and Dean Curnutt were lifelong residents of Atchison County and supporters of Tarkio College. Their generous gifts have played a big part in the growth of the school and the restoration of Jenison Hall as the first student residence for Tarkio Tech.